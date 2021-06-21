Man charged with Father's Day killing of two Eatonton teens

The victims, a 19-year-old and 16-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene

EATONTON, Ga. — A man is facing two charges of malice murder after a double shooting in Eatonton left two teens dead Sunday night.

According to a news release, it started when Eatonton Police were called for people fighting in the road outside of a home on Lawson Drive around 7:40 p.m. They got to the scene and broke up the crowd before leaving.

An hour later, Eatonton Police heard gunfire around Lawson Drive and returned to the scene. There they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

The two men were identified as 19-year-old Roman Rowell and 16-year-old DeSean Walton, both from Eatonton.

The GBI arrested Xavier Chambers, a 19-year-old from Milledgeville, and charged him with two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm with altered identification.

The bodies of Rowell and Walton will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information can call Eatonton Police at 706-485-3551 or the GBI Milledgeville office at 478-445-4173.