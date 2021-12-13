Man arrested after armed robbery at Warner Robins convenience store

The robbery happened late Sunday at the Circle K on Watson Boulevard.

BYRON, Ga. — A man is in custody after an armed robbery at a Byron Circle K late Sunday night. According to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, it happened around 11 p.m. at the location at 12020 Watson Blvd. in Byron.

The clerk told police a man came into the store asking about cigars when he pulled out a gun and demanded money. After getting around $130, he ran away from the scene.

When officers got to the scene, they put out a lookout for a man in a Nike facemask, gray hoodie, and Adidas pants.

At the same time, a Byron Police officer stopped a car speeding up I-75N. The release says the driver tried to run away from the car, but was captured.

The Byron officer saw the driver matched the description of the convenience store robber; and both the store clerk and witnesses confirmed it was the same person.

The man was identified by police as 30-year-old Landry Hamm of Macon. He’s now charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

The news release says Hamm refused to process and is being held at the Houston County jail.

Anyone with information can call Det. Paul Peck at 478-302-5380 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.