Man arrested, charged in Warner Robins hit-and-run that killed 53-year-old

38-year-old David Lord was arrested Thursday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run accident that happened Sunday in Warner Robins.

53-year-old Clinton Taylor of Centerville almost made it across Watson Boulevard, but then a vehicle hit him near the fog line. Police say the driver did not stop to help him. Taylor died from his injuries.

According to Chief John Wagner with the Warner Robins Police Department, they arrested 38-year-old David Lord on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators believe he was operating a 1996 Chevy Monte Carlo when he hit Taylor.

Through community assistance, camera footage, and exhaustive investigative work by the traffic unit, Lord and his vehicle were identified.

Lord is charged with felony hit-and-run and is in the Houston County detention center.