'He couldn't get out of the way': Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on busy Warner Robins road

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on busy Warner Robins road over the weekend.

Watson Boulevard spans for more than 8 miles, and there have been many accidents and even some fatalities on the road.

53-year-old Clinton Taylor of Centerville almost made it across the street, but then a vehicle hit him near the fog line. Police say the driver did not stop to help him. Taylor died Sunday night from his injuries.

Spy Gadgets was closed when the accident happened, but they provided 13WMAZ with video that they captured. Employee Rachel Johnson says she's shocked to see what happened as Taylor was lying by the side of the road.

"I know there were like 10 cars, maybe more, that drove by and didn't even stop. It took people from McDonald's that ran across the road to help him," explained Johnson

Bill Evans' store has been open since 2002, and he says it's not unusual for pedestrians trying to cross.

"All times during the day, I see people crossing the road all up and down Watson -- very rarely are crosswalks used," explained Evans. "It looked like he turned around and saw the car coming at him, but he couldn't get out of the way fast enough."

Warner Robins police say the vehicle that struck Taylor will have damage to the right front fender and the windshield.