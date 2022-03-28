Land surveyors find human remains in east Macon

What looked to be a human skull was found by land surveyors.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in east Macon on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the remains were found near the intersection at Weaver Road and Riggins Mill Road. Bibb SO confirmed it was in the ditch on the airport side of the road.

The Macon-Bibb 911 Center was told around 12 p.m.

Land surveyors discovered what is believed to be parts of a human skull in a ditch alongside the roadway, while working in the area, according to the sheriff's office.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to investigate the incident and searched the area.

Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone arrived at the scene. The remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to be examined in attempt to determine gender and identity.