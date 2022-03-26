Child hospitalized after shooting on Virginia Dare Drive in Houston County

Investigators say it appears to be a drive-by shooting and a child was hit.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Virginia Dare Drive in Warner Robins Friday night.

According to Captain Jon Holland with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, around 9:15 p.m., they got a call for shots fired in the 200-block of Virginia Dare Drive.

The child was taken to a Macon hospital at first, and then flown to Atlanta.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478 542-2080.