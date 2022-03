This is a developing story.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people are dead following an accident Wednesday at the corner of Moody Road and Willingham Drive in Warner Robins.

According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, it happened around 1 p.m.

It was a three car accident.

Moody Road is shutdown as of 2 p.m. both ways. The road is blocked off at highway 96 and Tidwell. Traffic is being re-routed.