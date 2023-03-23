Man arrested for two commercial burglaries in Macon including the Metro PCS on Mercer

The suspect was arrested in connection to burglaries at Stephen's Fashions on Montpelier Avenue and at a Metro PCS on Mercer University Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to two Macon burglaries on Thursday, according to a press release.

They say the arrest happened just before 5 p.m.

Investigators identified 35-year-old Jeremy Allen Mclaurin as the suspect in burglaries at Stephen's Fashions on Montpelier Avenue and at a Metro PCS on Mercer University Drive.

They say on Nov. 22, deputies were called out to Stephen's Fashions about an overnight burglary.

The release says the businesses window was shattered and over $2,000 in clothing was stolen.

On March 21, deputies responded to the Metro PCS on Mercer University Drive after the burglar alarm was set off.

They say when deputies arrived the front window of the store was broken and a rock was found inside.

When deputies reviewed surveillance video, they saw a man breaking into the store.

The release says the suspect went into the stock room and stole $500 of merchandise in a bin and escaped through the back door.

Mclaurin was transported to the Bibb Sheriff's Law Enforcement Center and is charged with 2nd degree burglary, and probation violation.

The press release says Mclaurin has pending charges in several other commercial burglary cases.