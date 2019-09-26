MACON, Ga. — A man is in the Bibb County jail without bond after he was reportedly trying to sell drugs inside the Crazy Bull on Second Street in downtown Macon.

According to a news release, it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Deputies were patrolling the area when they were told someone was trying to sell drugs inside the bar.

When they got to the entrance, they found bouncers escorting the suspect – identified as 23-year-old Lamar Smith -- out of the bar. Smith saw the deputies and tried to run back inside the bar, the release says.

Deputies detained Smith and found small bags of cocaine and marijuana on him, says the release. One of the people Smith tried to sell to agreed to give a statement to law enforcement.

Smith is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and marijuana possession less than an ounce.

Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Thunder Over Georgia Air Show 2019 | Everything you need to know

Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival was just named the 'Best Festival in the World'

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.