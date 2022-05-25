Man charged with murder after woman shot, killed at west Macon apartment complex

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators have upgraded a man’s charges to include murder after a fatal shooting over the weekend.
According to a news release, 28-year-old Corey Jackson is now charged with murder after being previously charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges are in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning at the Windy Hill Manor Apartments on Log Cabin Drive.
When deputies got to the scene, they found 27-year-old Gabriella Harris had been shot. She later died at the hospital.
Shortly after, Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information in the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
