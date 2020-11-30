Man charged with north Macon jewelry store robbery

Bibb deputies arrested him after they were sent to an unrelated trespassing call

MACON, Ga. — A man is now in custody and charged with a robbery that happened in north Macon early Thanksgiving morning.

According to a news release, 40-year-old Zachary Sikes was arrested in an unrelated incident that happened Friday at a home on Kingsley Drive.

It was reported to deputies that Sikes was on the homeowner’s property without their permission.

He ran away from the scene when confronted, but deputies caught him just down the street.

Investigators told deputies that Sikes was also wanted for a robbery at Young’s Jewelry on Northside Drive.

In that incident, Sikes reportedly confronted a clerk and demanded money after running out while playing gaming machines in the store.

He's now charged with criminal trespass and robbery. His bond is set at $6,750 for the charge of trespassing. He does not have a bond for the robbery charge.