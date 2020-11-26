Man robs north Macon jewelry store

Investigators say he was playing the coin-operated gaming machines when he ran out of money and threatened the clerk

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened early Thursday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at Young’s Jewelry on Northside Drive around 5:30 a.m.

It was reported to deputies that a man was inside the store playing the gaming machines when he ran out of money. The release says the man then went up to the clerk, threatened her and demanded money.

He ran away from the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. No one else was injured.

The sign at the location states the store sells 'watches, bags, jewelry & more!'

Anyone with information in the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.