Man dead after Saturday shooting in Macon's Anthony Homes

25-year-old Cory Hall was killed in a shooting on Wren Avenue Saturday. Two teenagers were shot in another shooting on the street Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting on Wren Avenue in south Macon Saturday.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 25-year-old Cory Hall was shot multiple times in Anthony Homes, the Housing Authority community off Eisenhower Parkway.

Hall was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Saturday, Jones says.

Thursday, there was another shooting on Wren Avenue where two teenagers were shot.

19-year-old Keymarion Manor later died from a gunshot wound to the head Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 27-year-old Raymond Nottingham of Warner Robins and 18-year-old Jadarrious Markell Sears from Macon. Both are charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

No word on if the shootings are connected.