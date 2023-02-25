x
Man dead after Saturday shooting in Macon's Anthony Homes

25-year-old Cory Hall was killed in a shooting on Wren Avenue Saturday. Two teenagers were shot in another shooting on the street Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting on Wren Avenue in south Macon Saturday. 

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 25-year-old Cory Hall was shot multiple times in Anthony Homes, the Housing Authority community off Eisenhower Parkway. 

Hall was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m. Saturday, Jones says. 

Thursday, there was another shooting on Wren Avenue where two teenagers were shot. 

19-year-old Keymarion Manor later died from a gunshot wound to the head Friday afternoon. 

On Thursday, deputies arrested 27-year-old Raymond Nottingham of Warner Robins and 18-year-old Jadarrious Markell Sears from Macon. Both are charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

No word on if the shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. 

