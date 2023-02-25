Man found shot, dead in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood

Porter was found with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Coroner Leon Jones

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they're investigating how a man died on Grier Street.

Deputies say they responded to a call of a person shot on the 300 block of Grier Street around 6 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found 20-year-old Cadarrius Terrell Porter unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head outside a home, according to Coroner Leon Jones.

Porter was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead by staff.

The Sheriff's Office says they're still investigating the cause of the shooting.