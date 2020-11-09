Man faces over 20 charges of identity fraud after stolen mail bust in Twiggs County

Authorities say they recovered stolen checks, bank cards, and devices being used to make counterfeit cash

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man is facing nearly two dozen counts of identity fraud in a stolen mail and counterfeit money investigation.

According to a Twiggs County incident report, investigators received a call from the US Postal Inspector saying that 41-year-old Jesse Seabolt had stolen mail and bank cards.

A search warrant was then executed August 17 on a trailer that Seabolt was renting on Parker Road in Twiggs County.

Investigators say they found numerous checks, bank cards and equipment that was being used to print counterfeit checks and money.

Seabolt, who has a Macon address listed in the Bibb County inmate registry, is currently being held in the Bibb jail on charges of aggravated identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, theft by receiving, theft by deception, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and narcotics charges.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office has also issued arrest warrants for Seabolt on 22 counts of identity fraud and two counts of 4th degree forgery.