32-year-old man hit and killed by car in south Bibb overnight

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit by a car just in south Bibb on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

32-year-old Terry Lynn Crump was hit and killed on Houston Road near Hawkinsville Road just after 11:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old man driving a Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Houston Road when he hit Crump, who was standing in the road, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Crump was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Leon Jones.