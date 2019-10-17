MACON, Ga. — A 64-year-old man is in custody for a hit and run that killed an unknown woman on I-75 North in Macon Saturday.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 5700 block of Sardis Church Road for an abandoned car Monday around 8 a.m.

Deputies spoke with the homeowner at the address, who had not been home for a few days but found a Lincoln Towncar with serious damage to its front in his yard with a tarp over it.

The release says investigators determined the damage on the Towncar was from the hit and run that killed a woman walking on I-75 North near the Riverside Drive overpass Saturday.

The sheriff's office says investigators tracked down the driver, 64-year-old Terry Payne, and issued warrants for him. Payne turned himself in just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Payne is charged with a hit and run resulting in serious injury or death. He is being held without bond.

The release clarifies the charge is for Payne not notifying the sheriff's office about the hit and for trying to hide the car.

The accident is still under investigation, and Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the identity of the woman is still unknown.

Anyone with information on her identity can call Jones at 478-256-6716, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

