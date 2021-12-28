Man robs Warner Robins boutique at knifepoint

It happened late Tuesday morning at a store on Moody Road.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help identifying a man accused of robbing a boutique at knifepoint Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the robbery happened around 11 a.m. at the Bella Boutique on Moody Road.

Officers found that a man came into the store armed with a knife and took money. He then drove away from the scene in a white vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the robber and/or their car can call Det. Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.