Lonnie Shaw was shot by a deputy five years ago after police said he pointed a gun at officers. He was later acquitted on a charge of aggravated assault

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video is from the 2019 acquittal.

A Peach County man who was shot and nearly killed in his own home by a deputy five years ago is suing the county and the sheriff.

It happened in May 2016 after two officers came to Lonnie Shaw’s door around 3 a.m.

Peach County investigators and prosecutors blamed Shaw, and said he pointed a gun at the officers, but Shaw’s home video showed that didn’t happen.

Two years ago today, a jury said Shaw was not guilty. Now, he wants the county to pay damages, including nearly half a million dollars in medical costs.

His lawsuit also blames the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, saying their officers are poorly trained and have a history of violating people’s rights.

13WMAZ spoke to Sheriff Terry Deese, who is named in the lawsuit, by phone Thursday.

“Our reputation speaks for itself,” said Deese.

CASE HISTORY

In May 2016, Peach County deputy Brandon Williams shot Shaw at his front door around 3 a.m. He was there to "investigate" after Shaw's stepson showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Shaw says the shooting exploded his liver and caused him to undergo 5 blood transfusions. After several surgeries and spending weeks in a coma, Shaw was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a gun at Williams.

Nearly two years later, Shaw was re-indicted for brandishing the gun and a second charged was added -- possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Shaw gave 13WMAZ surveillance video of the shooting ahead of his trial in 2019.

Throughout the 4-day trial, the jury heard contradicting statements from Williams and Shaw about the night of the shooting, but in the end, they sided with Shaw.

After being acquitted, his lawyer filed a notice with the county stating his ‘intent to sue.’ Two years later, that suit has been officially filed.