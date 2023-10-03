Man shot multiple times in Cordele, GBI and Crisp County deputies investigating

The shooting happened on Thursday around 12:20 a.m.

CORDELE, Ga. — A man was killed after being shot in Cordele on Thursday, just after midnight.

In a press release, The Cordele Police Department said that officers responded to a shooting around 12:20 a.m. on the 500 block of W 17th Ave along with Crisp County Deputies.

When they arrived, the found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Emergency and first aid was given until Crisp County EMS arrived and took over.

The man died at the scene from his injuries.

The case is still under investigation, and the Cordele police are working with the GBI and Crisp County deputies to investigate.