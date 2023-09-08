Warner Robins buys land for downtown development

The city has bought 60% of its target area. They have put nearly $2 million into acquiring land around the commercial circle.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is one step closer to developing its long-promised downtown. The city purchased nearly 60% of the commercial circle area around 9 acres now in all.

The city has spent nearly $2 million to acquire land around the commercial circle, and the city says they have bought most of the property in the northeast quadrant.

McCall's Sandwiches has been in business in the commercial circle for a long time.

"We opened Jan. 5, 1990, and here we are at 33 years going on 34," McCall said.

Owner Ken McCall says he's heard many ideas for expansion in the area.

"The one that makes this one different is the city is actually putting money into properties," he said.

On Wednesday, the mayor and city council announced that they have purchased 60% of their target area.

The city of Warner Robins now owns 9.61 acres totaling 21 parcels of land.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says in one year, the city acquired nearly 7.5 acres for the future home of their live-work-play community.

"Having a commercial retail space at the bottom, some office spaces and of course residential," Patrick said.

You can also expect more walkability and more parking.

"We're looking forward to moving dirt hopefully by the end of the calendar year," Councilmen Larry Curtis Jr said.

McCall says this change can be scary for businesses, but it will be for the better.

"It will be interesting to see how our current business changes. We're currently only open for lunch. When opened in 1980, we were open for breakfast lunch and dinner," Patrick said.

With more traction in the area, Patrick says they planned to use smart policing to deter crime, and they have plans to keep the homeless away.

"We are also working on overlays to deter our homeless population from coming there and staying overnight," Patrick said.

Several businesses in the area told 13WMAZ they had concerns that the future of the area might not include their business and that they might get forced out.

The city's environmental study showed there were pollutants and other contaminated areas in the commercial circle.

The city says they have funding through the Georgia Brownfield Act to correct part of the problem.