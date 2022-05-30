Man shot in the arm at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 27-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the arm at a Warner Robins apartment complex Monday.
According to a news release, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Galleria Park Apartments on Robins West Parkway.
It says officers were called to the complex for a report of a group of kids fighting. The fight was broken up before officers got to the scene, but shots were fired from a white Honda and one hit a 27-year-old man in the arm.
He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information can call Warner Robins Police.
WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING