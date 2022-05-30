Man shot in the arm at Warner Robins apartment complex

Police say it started with a call to the Galleria Park Apartments for a group of kids fighting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 27-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the arm at a Warner Robins apartment complex Monday.

According to a news release, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Galleria Park Apartments on Robins West Parkway.

It says officers were called to the complex for a report of a group of kids fighting. The fight was broken up before officers got to the scene, but shots were fired from a white Honda and one hit a 27-year-old man in the arm.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information can call Warner Robins Police.