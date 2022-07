The man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot overnight near Highway 242 and Parsons Crossing in Washington County.

The man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Lt. Eric Burgamy at 478-552-0911.