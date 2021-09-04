Man in critical condition after being shot while sitting in car

This incident is currently under investigation.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday at 8:49 p.m. at Monroe Avenue at Stephens Street, according to a press release.

48-year old, Roland Fitzgerald Brown was shot while sitting in his car. He was transported in an ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent where he is in critical condition.

This incident is currently under investigation.