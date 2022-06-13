Man suspected in missing Upson County man's death dies by suicide

The body of the missing man has not been found yet.

THOMASTON, Ga. — The Upson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a missing man was found dead and his alleged killer died by suicide.

According to a news release, Stanley Steverson of Thomaston was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8. His truck was found in the northern part of the county and impounded the same day.

The release says investigators were assisted by the GBI and Thomaston Police, and they found Steverson was the victim of a homicide at a home on Rose Hill Drive. They also identified Demonte Davis as a suspect.

Deputies contacted Davis to let him know they had a murder warrant out for his arrest, and he was supposed to surrender to them in the parking lot of the Ingles store in Griffin on June 12.

As he got out of the car around 5 p.m. Sunday, he put a gun to his head and fatally shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person has been charged in connection with Steverson’s death – Terrell Davis’ wife, Amber. She's charged with concealing the death of another.

Steverson’s body has not been found yet.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information can call the Upson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-646-7903.