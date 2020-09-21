Man wearing blonde wig robs north Macon bank

The robbery happened this afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Tom Hill Sr.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened around 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

It was reported to deputies that the man entered the business and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and then ran away from the bank.

The suspect was wearing all black with a blonde wig, sunglasses and blue face mask over his mouth.

Anyone with more information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.