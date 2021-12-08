Cox became dean of Mercer University School of Law in 2017 after serving 10 years as president of Young Harris College and 5 years as Georgia’s Secretary of State

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from story about Georgia College freshmen moving in.

Milledgeville's Georgia College will soon have a new president.

According to a news release from Georgia College & State University, Cathy Cox, dean of the Mercer University School of Law, was announced Thursday as the sole finalist for president of the university.

Cox became dean of Mercer University School of Law in 2017 after serving 10 years as president of Young Harris College and eight years as Georgia’s Secretary of State.

The release says Cox served two terms as Georgia’s secretary of state, and was the first woman in the state’s history to be elected to the post, first in 1998 and again in 2002. In the spring of 2007, she held the Carl E. Sanders Political Leadership Chair at the University of Georgia School of Law. She became the 21st president of Young Harris, a private liberal arts college in the north Georgia mountains.

“Georgia College has found an ideal candidate to build on its momentum and champion students, faculty, staff and alumni,” said Regent Samuel D. Holmes, chair of the Regents Special Committee which also helped with the search. “Cathy Cox understands its unique mission as the state’s liberal arts college, and will be an incredible leader on campus and in the community.”

Cox served two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives and has remained an active member of the State Bar of Georgia.

The release also says Cox worked as a newspaper reporter for three years before entering law school, working for The Times in Gainesville and The Post-Searchlight in Bainbridge. She earned a degree in journalism, summa cum laude, from the University of Georgia and is a 2013 inductee to the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication’s Grady Fellowship. Cox also holds an associate’s degree in agriculture from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.

“As someone who earned her undergraduate degrees through the University System of Georgia, I know how important it is to give students a strong foundation and the skills they need to help themselves and the state succeed,” Cox said. “I am very excited for the chance to build upon Georgia College & State University’s reputation, and work with faculty and staff to create a world-class destination for the liberal arts right here in Georgia.”

Cox was a magna cum laude graduate of Mercer Law School, where she was editor-in-chief of the Mercer Law Review. She practiced law full-time for 10 years in Atlanta and Bainbridge following her graduation.