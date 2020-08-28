Mercer student shot while driving her car

According to an email sent to Mercer students, the victim and her two passengers were on their way back to campus when someone shot at their car

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old Mercer student was shot while driving back to campus Thursday night.

According to a news release, it happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Montpelier and Pio Nono Avenue.

It says deputies responded to an address on Napier Avenue for a report of a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot in the arm.

She reported that she and her two female passengers were driving near the intersection when they heard what they thought was a car backfiring.

The driver then realized she had been shot and drove away from the area before calling police.

She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and released. No one else was injured and there is no information on a suspect.

