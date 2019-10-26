MACON, Ga. — Brandi Lewis and Samantha Pringle felt the spark for STEM education years ago.

"I always had a fascination with understanding and learning how do things work and, 'How do things come together to make something?'" Lewis said.

"I was introduced to STEM at an early age, and I actually wanted to be a neurologist," Pringle said.

Now, the two are members of the National Society of Black Engineers at Mercer, and are both in their senior year studying for careers in STEM fields.

This means, Lewis and Pringle are pursuing majors that prove education is a major priority.

"You basically need a Bachelor's degree to do anything," Lewis said.

"Any type of job that's going to provide you with a decent income, you need that degree. It's almost a necessity at this point," she continued.

That's just part of the message Lewis hopes to spread with her club over the weekend.

On Saturday, Brandi and Samantha, along with about 100 other volunteers, will head out of the classroom and step out into the community to share their love of learning and also hand out other important resources.

"School supplies like paper folders, and this is actually a flyer for free GED classes, we also have those as well," Pringle said, going through one of the bags they plan to hand out on the weekend.

Last year, they reached around 1,000 homes in Macon with their goodie bags, information on financial aid, and encouraging conversations.

"You can work at it to get better, there's always room to improve," Pringle said.

"A lot of these kids, they might not know what an engineer is, or have never seen someone that looks like them who is going into engineering, so just being a face in the community and showing them whats possible," Lewis said.

The two hope they can promote a positive attitude toward education in Macon's neighborhoods, and reach even more people than last year.

