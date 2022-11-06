Middle Georgia Comic Convention brings fans from all over to Macon

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, graphic novel lovers from all walks came together for the 4th annual Middle Georgia Comic Convention.
Fanboy Collectibles and Comics has a comic book convention on Riverside Drive at the Holiday Inn.
Convention goers got to nerd out on everything from comics and action figured to posters and lightsabers.
Those in attendance came to reignite their childhood nostalgia, including Dan Chun.
"If you see one locally anytime, go out and look around, you might see a peice of your childhood even if you're not as into all this stuff as much as some of us are. There's a lot of fun to come and see people walk around and having a good time. You're looking at it right now. They're tearing through all the boxes looking at nostalgia. It's great," he said.
The convention featured vendors from around the southeast.
RELATED ARTICLES: