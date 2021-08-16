Police investigating after shots fired into Milledgeville home

Some of the shots went through a child's bedroom

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Police are investigating after shots were fired into a Milledgeville apartment building Friday night.

According to an incident report, it happened after 11:30 p.m. on Staley Avenue.

One woman says she heard the gunshots and hid behind her vehicle. She then saw a Honda driving away.

A man in the building says he and his kids were watching TV when they heard about 10 shots. They laid on the floor until the shooting stopped and he called 911.

Officers found bullet holes passed through several walls, including a child’s bedroom.

Another man found two bullet holes over his bed.