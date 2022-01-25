Missing Monroe County teen found safe

The sheriff's office did not say where exactly she was found, just that she was safe and unharmed

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A missing teen has been found safe and unharmed more than 48 hours after she disappeared.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday that 17-year-old Jorja Ethridge was found outside the North Rivoli Farms subdivision.

PREVIOUS STORY

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says she was at a party with friends late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

She apparently missed curfew and took off after seeing her family's car. The teen also left her cell phone behind on North Rivoli Farms Road.

That led large groups of people to lead a search for her, both on the ground with dogs and an aerial search with helicopters.