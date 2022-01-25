Twiggs County man charged after woman's body found in ditch off Highway 96

Investigators found Carrie Burke's body in a ditch last month.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged with concealing the death of another, weeks after a woman’s body was found in a ditch off Highway 96 in Twiggs County.

According to a news release, the investigation started around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 when 911 was called for a dead body.

When deputies got to the scene, they saw a black Chevy Avalanche parked in a field next to the railroad tracks, and a man named Stacy Wehunt was sitting inside.

An incident report says Wehunt told them the woman’s body was in a ditch near his driveway and had been there for about two weeks.

Deputies went to the area he described and were unable to find a body until Wehunt showed them where it was. The report says he told them he was confused about directions to the location.

Investigators and GBI agents then found an ID in his truck belonging to a woman.

The remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta, and were identified as belonging to Carrie Elizabeth Burke from Jackson. Twiggs County investigators found that Burke had been temporarily living with Wehunt.

On Jan. 21, Wehunt was arrested and charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, making false statements, possession of meth, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.