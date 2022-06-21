Bibb Sheriff's Office asks for help finding man with 'medical issues' missing since April

Michael Andrew Waites Sr. was last seen leaving a family member's home in the 5500 block of Hawkinsville Road in April.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing Macon man who was last seen in April, and has medical issues.

Waites is 60 years old, is 6 foot tall, and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown/grey hair and hazel eyes.

Waites has several medical issues, and may need medical attention.

If you have any information, you can call call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.