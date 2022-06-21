Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery of Shurling Drive Family Dollar

No one was hurt.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night at the Family Dollar store located at located at 2035 Shurling Drive.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., two men with guns came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.

No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation.