MACON, Ga. — The mother of a Stratford Academy student that was struck by lightning while on vacation in Florida with his family is updating people about his condition online.

A family-friend, Julie Williams Chandler, set up Walker’s CaringBridge page where Walker's mother shared a post on Monday.

"In the midst of this unimaginable event, we are overwhelmed with your love and your prayers for our dear Walker. His remarkable life is a direct reflection of all of you who love him," wrote Stacy.

Walker Bethune was vacation in Marco Island, Florida, when he was struck by lightning. Luckily, his dad was there when it happened and administered CPR until EMS arrived.

"Thanks to attending Stratford Academy’s recent coach and faculty CPR certification class, David was able to immediately assess the situation and begin CPR until EMS arrived," Stacy wrote.

She says the lightning strike hit Walker when he was only three feet away from his family.

He was flown to the Ryder Trauma Center at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, University of Miami Health.

"There is so, so much going on right now, that updating is difficult due to conditions frequently changing. Though, critically stable, we are celebrating each small, baby step victory as they come. The outpouring of prayer, love, support and friendship continues to be felt," Stacy wrote.

She also says the family is appreciative of the support from the community, and asked for continued prayers.