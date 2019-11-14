GRAY, Ga. — Two years and counting, a Jones County woman is still seeking closure after someone shot and killed her son in November 2017.

Three people have been charged with Marquise Hardwick's death, but so far, no one has been tried.

"He had a beautiful smile," says Hardwick's mother, Sherry Greene.

She says her son was gunned down inside his Northside Villas apartment on Eatonton Highway.

"That was the day our lives all got turned upside down," says Greene.

Police charged three men with felony murder: Cameron Banks, Justerrious Canty, and Jaqualan Clark.

Cameron Myles Banks (left) and Justerrious Shyheim Canty, both 19, are in Jones County jail charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Donald Marquise Hardwick.

He grew up with all 3 of these boys and they were friends at one time. Then all of a sudden, it just went south," says Greene.

Days later, investigators charged 3 more people with hindering Clark's arrest.

Jaqualan Desean Clark, 20, is for felony murder.

"I used to see people on TV and they would talk about their kids, and their loss... and my heart went out to them, but it's like I never really understood it until it happened to me," says Greene.

According to Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney Stephen Bradley, the three suspects charged with Hardwick's murder are in jail, but Greene says that's not enough.

"I don't feel like he's resting in peace until this is resolved, and none of us can rest in peace until this is resolved, because we've still got these three to go to court with," says Greene.



Greene says two years is too long and she hopes justice will be served soon.

Bradley says he plans to prosecute all three suspects in the same trial. He expects they will be tried early next year.

RELATED: Gray mom speaks after son murdered

RELATED: Four more people arrested in Gray man's shooting death

RELATED: Gray police seeking two suspects in fatal shooting

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.