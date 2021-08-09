Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID offered at Houston Health Pavilion

The provider has given almost 2,000 shots in the last three weeks

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you are unvaccinated and directly exposed to coronavirus, or if you're vaccinated and at high-risk for severe illness, you may qualify for the antibody treatment Regeneron.

It's now being offered in Houston County. Here's what you need to know about it...

It's not new, but it's definitely growing in popularity. Houston Healthcare says the antibody treatment brought more than 2,000 people to their site in just three weeks.

"Early treatment saves lives, and I cannot stress that enough," said Sheldon Mattox with Houston Healthcare.

Regeneron combines two monoclonal antibodies that can shorten symptoms and reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Mattox says they've seen good results.

"Within 12 to 36 hours after they receive their injections we're actually seeing people that are doing better. So, I've had people that come in that are really sick and then once we treat them within 12 to 36 hours we're seeing a great improvement in their symptoms," he explained.

To qualify, you need a positive test, to be at least 12-years-old, and have an underlying health problem. Claire Taylor has all that.

"I have multiple sclerosis, and I'm already on Interferon beta-1a , which is an immunomodulator and I just didn't want the COVID to mess with my immune system anymore," said Taylor.

Just before getting her second dose of the vaccine, she tested positive for COVID and decided to get the Regeneron shots.

"They did one in each of the back of my arms and one on each side of my belly. They observe you for an hour after the treatment, which is really nice to know," said Taylor.

The 10ccs are divided into four shots, all given on the same day. Taylor says it's working for her.

"If you feel it's right for you, do it. I'm feeling better; a lot of friends I know feel better," she said.

Mattox says Regeneron is not a substitute for being vaccinated.

"This is not an alternative to a vaccine. You still need to get your vaccine. Don't not get this, but also you need to make sure that you get your vaccine if you are negative because that's how we're going to get out of this," said Mattox.

He says they see around 115 people a day come through the Houston Health Pavilion for Regeneron.

If you are COVID positive and interested in the treatment, you can go to there daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They do not require a doctor's referral, but you have to show proof of a positive COVID test.