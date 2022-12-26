Monroe County deputy arrested on Christmas after domestic dispute with wife

The deputy has been with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County deputy was arrested after a domestic dispute on Christmas according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They say deputies responded to a domestic dispute around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas in the Abercrombie Road area.

When deputies got there the woman who called them said she and her husband got into a fight.

After deputies talked to both people, 54-year-old Charlie Bryson was arrested.

He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with simple battery family violence.