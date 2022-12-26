Monroe County deputy arrested on Christmas after domestic dispute with wife

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County deputy was arrested after a domestic dispute on Christmas according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
They say deputies responded to a domestic dispute around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas in the Abercrombie Road area.
When deputies got there the woman who called them said she and her husband got into a fight.
After deputies talked to both people, 54-year-old Charlie Bryson was arrested.
He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with simple battery family violence.
Bryson has been a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since 2020. He has been placed on administrative leave.