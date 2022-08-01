Monroe County School leaders cancels JV games after tip to sheriff's office

This comes after someone shot and killed 17-year-old Cedric Mayes, a Mary Persons high student, inside the Walmart in Forsyth Sunday evening.

MACON, Ga. — Monroe County School leaders put extra precautions in place during their weekend sporting events after the sheriff's office received a tip about a possible retaliatory shooting.

A scene you don't typically see a high school basketball games, fans having to go through metal detectors.

That is what folks had to do before watching Mary Persons face off against Howard High.

This comes after someone shot and killed 17-year-old Cedric Mayes, a Mary Persons high student, inside the Walmart in Forsyth Sunday evening.

On Friday, the varsity game between Mary Persons and Jackson High was played with no fans in the bleachers.

The district also canceled all junior varsity games for Friday and Saturday.

If you had tickets to Friday's varsity game or the junior varsity games for Friday or Saturday, you can receive a refund through the GoFan app.

Refunds will be automatically credited to fans who already purchased a ticket in the app.