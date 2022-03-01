Monroe County Schools plans forum on band director arrested for child sexual exploitation

Miles Benson was arrested Thursday after investigators say he exchanged explicit material with a former student.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County school administrators, the sheriff's office, and the district attorney's office will hold a forum Monday night for parents to address the recent arrest of a school employee.

Last week, we told you how investigators arrested Mary Persons High's Band Director Miles Benson on felony warrants.

The sheriff's office says they got a report of sexually explicit material exchanged between Benson and a teen who was previously his student at the high school.

He faces charges of child sexual exploitation and sexual conduct by a person with supervisory authority.

Monroe County schools says Benson is on administrative leave.