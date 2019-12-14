JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is dead and her two children are hurt after a wreck in Johnson County last night.

According to Johnson County Coroner Phil Boatright, Debra Cordry is dead and her sons, ages 13 and 5, are injured after an accident on Highway 15 South near Dude Sumner Road.

Boatright says Cordry was driving when the car ran off the road around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

One of the boys was in the front seat of the car and the other was in the backseat, he says. First responders got the child in the front seat out when they got there.

The boy in the backseat was entrapped, but first responders were able to get him out also.

The boys were taken to Fairview Park Hospital. Later they were transported to a hospital in Savannah, Boatright says.

Cordry died at the scene, and the family has been notified.

