My Teacher is Tops: Chase Boatright at West Laurens High School

This high school teacher is hitting all the high notes!

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Across Central Georgia, teachers work hard every day for their students. That's why 13WMAZ likes to recognize educators going the extra mile and making a difference in the lives of their students.

Junior Journalist Lanie Wright takes us to Laurens County, where one teacher is hitting all the high notes.

This week's Top Teacher is 'in tune' with his students.

Chase Boatright has been the chorus teacher at West Laurens High School for almost two years.

Boatright found his passion for music at his hometown church in Blackshear, Georgia.

He later went to Georgia Southern, where he received his degree in Music Education.

Boatright says his goal as a teacher is to share his love of music and provide a welcoming atmosphere for his students.

Lucy Poratta is the student who nominated him. She really loves all the fun songs he chooses, especially the Broadway tunes!

But she also says, he really cares about his students.

"He makes and active attempt to connect with us. He jokes around while we work to keep the mood up. He also takes us outside to do our stretches occasionally. He also has mental health exercises," Poratta said.

"It just really means a lot to know that even a little bit of an impression has been made, and it really is a very huge honor. The opinions of my students mean a lot to me," Boatright said.

Congratulations Mr. Boatright!

