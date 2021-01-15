Ingles, Kroger, Publix and Navicent Health start scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Appointments will be made for those in Phase 1A+ and are based on availability of the vaccine

MACON, Ga. — Navicent Health is getting ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations to people in Phase 1A+ of Georgia’s distribution plan.

The health system says they will start vaccinating people in that phase on Monday, Jan. 18. Appointments are required and will be made based on availability of the vaccine, which is distributed and managed by the state.

Remember , Phase 1A+ contains first responders, healthcare workers, and those 65 and older.

If you fit the above criteria, you can schedule your appointment here, or by calling 478-633-SAFE.

More appointments will be loaded into the system later Friday, so keep checking if you don't see any open slots.

“We are continuing to see a surge in the number of COVID cases in central Georgia, and the ability to offer this vaccine to our community brings us one step closer to ultimately defeating this virus. We each play a role in ending this pandemic, and vaccination is a crucial step to saving lives,” said Sandy Duke, MD, Chief Clinical Officer for Navicent Health.

Employees at Navicent Health received their first vaccines on Dec. 21. The system says they’ve vaccinated more than 3,400 teammates and some workers started receiving their second and final dose on Monday.

KROGER

Kroger also announced Friday that every Kroger pharmacy in Georgia has the Moderna vaccine available.

It is currently in limited supply, and is being given to those in Phase 1A+.

Vaccinations are by appointment only right now. https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

“This is an extremely critical mission and Kroger is pleased to be a part of the team ensuring our most vulnerable residents have more ways to access the vaccine,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we will do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s more widely available.”

They will be given at no cost to customers.

Customers with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members will need to bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

-----

PUBLIX

Publix announced that it will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine for free across 108 Georgia Publix pharmacies.

In order to receive the vaccine, an appointment must be made.

People who are eligible can begin making an appointment as soon as Friday, Jan 15 by visiting Publix.com/covidvaccine.

Customers with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members will need to bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

-----

INGLES

Georgia moved into Phase 1A+ on Monday, but it didn't come without some roadblocks. Phone lines have been tied up at the North Central Health District -- which covers Baldwin, Bibb and Houston counties -- for most of the week.