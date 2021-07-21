'Everybody is excited': New Dublin City Schools teachers complete orientation

Dublin City Schools students will return to the classroom on Thursday, August 5

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin City school district is welcoming new teachers early through its orientation.

"I'm very excited about teaching at Dublin this year, welcoming the students back, seeing everyone's face. I can't wait to get started," said Jennifer Edwards.

Andrew Harvey has been teaching for 14 years and Jennifer Edwards has been teaching for 13. The one thing they have in common is that it's their first year teaching in Dublin.

"I can't wait to open their eyes to the world of engineering," said Harvey.

Harvey moved back home to Dublin to teach engineering and become a tech coach at the Irish Gifted Academy. Not only is Harvey making his way to the academy, but so are his kids.

"Dublin is a great city and I'm excited to move here, to be here, and to be a part of this community," said Edwards.

Edwards will teach 8th grade science at Dublin Middle School.

But before Edwards and Harvey can hit the classroom, they have to attend Dublin's new teacher orientation.

"We have teachers, professionals, instructional staff, support staff here learning about our system and on Thursday, our new employees will be in their school buildings meeting with our school level staff to set up their classrooms," said HR director, Amy Duke.

Duke says orientation looks different this year.

"We are recording our sessions and offering them virtually for those who can't be here, some of our participants have masks. One of our district things this year is going to be if you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask," said Duke.

Harvey and Edwards say this orientation feels different from any they've attended in the past.

"Cleanliness is a big issue since, you know, it's always a big issue, but now on an even bigger scale this time. Making kids feel comfortable, as well as their parents and staff. Also it's really a focus on the individual -- that's been a nice change here that I haven't seen at any schools," Harvey said.

"People here are very friendly, everybody is excited, everybody is willing to help. That makes the transition a lot easier to feel welcomed into the Dublin City school system family," Edwards said.

Teachers will also learn about the new technology students will use this upcoming year, since some of them are still virtual.

Classes start Thursday, Aug 5!