New principal at Southwest High School is a familiar face

Principal Bernard Young previously served as the assistant principal at Southwest High School

MACON, Ga. — Southwest High School students were greeted by a new principal on Monday morning.

Bernard Young is taking over after serving as the assistant principal for the past five years.

Young says he grew up in Athens, went to Clark Atlanta to play football and worked at a bank before becoming an educator.

He says around middle school he became the class clown and did whatever he could for other students to like him. During that time Young says an educator inspired him to believe in himself and get on the right track.

That story drives Young's passion for the community. He says leadership is keeping him focused on helping the patriots.

"Again, when they come to school, and we are trying to pour into them… they are dealing with some adult problems still till this day. We have to tap into that, and let them know when they come here they can be a kid," Principal Bernard Young said.

Students at Southwest High School kicked off their first day with a DJ while being greeted by faculty and staff.