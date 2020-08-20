New sandwich and seafood restaurant opens on Riverside Drive

City Cafe has loaded baked potatoes, cheesesteak sandwiches, fried seafood and more

MACON, Ga. — Loaded baked potatoes, wings, lobster rolls, and cheesesteak sandwiches.

Those are just some of the foods people can expect at a new restaurant on Riverside Drive in Macon.

City Café had a soft opening on July 14 and it is located at the former Zeafood Time restaurant building at 2830 Riverside Drive.

“I would love to tell my customers to come see the café and check us out. We have a lot of items,” Anna Huang said.

Huang is the owner of City Café and the previous owner of The Great Steak & Potato Co. franchise at the Macon Mall.

Hung says she owned that franchise location nearly 10 years ago, so she’s happy to have an original restaurant of her own.

City Cafe Come check us out at 2830 Riverside dr! We are available for online ... orders at www.citycafemacon.com/menu, dine in, to go, curbside pickup, and call in orders @ (478) 832 0078. We are happy to serve you!

“The Great Steak & Potato, they have the best sandwiches and I want to bring that back,” Huang said.

Huang says the menu is like the one she used to have with the Great Steak, but items are a little different since the food at City Cafe is not pre-made.

“Everything is made to order,” Huang said.

One of the best things to get is the loaded baked potato, she said. People can choose to load their potato with sliced ribeye steak, chicken, ham, turkey, broccoli and more.

“They can load it with what they want. It's so good, the potato,” Huang said.

But the restaurant also has fried fish, fried seafood baskets, French fries, wings, cheese steaks and more.

City Café was originally planned to open earlier this year in March, but due to the spread of COVID-19, Huang delayed it.

She says the pandemic has slowed anticipated business down.

“People are uncomfortable to come and eat right now, but I talked to some of the customers. They say they will definitely come in some more after this pandemic is over,” she said.