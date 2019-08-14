TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — 32-year-old Shaneka Basley died early Saturday morning when her home in Jeffersonville caught on fire.

When first responders arrived at Basley's home on Highway 80, they said it was engulfed in flames.

According to Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum, Basley died from smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation.

He said the kitchen stove was the cause of the fire.

"At this time, we have found no evidence that indicates that it was arson or that the fire was intentionally set," Mitchum said.

He said when personnel arrived to the house on Highway 80, they saw an unconscious woman through a window.

"They had to knock the windows out and get the bars up and get her through that window out of the house and while the house was on fire," Mitchum said.

He said ambulance workers tried to revive her but were unsuccessful.

One of Basley's neighbors, who did not want to go on camera, said this is an awful situation and he hates that it happened to such a good person.

Sheriff Mitchum said Basley was the only one home at the time of the fire. Her child was staying with a family member.

