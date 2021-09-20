No shots were fired at Dublin-Swainsboro football game, sheriff says

Sheriff Jeff Brewer says people may have heard the sound of the stadium’s intercom crackling

SWAINSBORO, Ga. — On Monday, investigators gave an update on a reported shooting at Friday's Swainsboro-Dublin football game.

They say it wasn't a shooting at all.

Emanuel County Sheriff Jeff Brewer told 13WMAZ the report of shots fired was incorrect.

We spoke to a Dublin man over the weekend who told us he heard a distinct "pop-pop-pop," which sounded like three shots.

The sounds apparently caused a panic among people at the game in Swainsboro, but Brewer says investigators determined there were no weapons and no shots.

He said people may have heard a popping noise from the stadium's intercom.