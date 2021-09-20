No shots were fired at Dublin-Swainsboro football game, sheriff says

SWAINSBORO, Ga. — On Monday, investigators gave an update on a reported shooting at Friday's Swainsboro-Dublin football game.
They say it wasn't a shooting at all.
Emanuel County Sheriff Jeff Brewer told 13WMAZ the report of shots fired was incorrect.
We spoke to a Dublin man over the weekend who told us he heard a distinct "pop-pop-pop," which sounded like three shots.
The sounds apparently caused a panic among people at the game in Swainsboro, but Brewer says investigators determined there were no weapons and no shots.
He said people may have heard a popping noise from the stadium's intercom.
Brewer also said five boys -- all from Swainsboro -- got in a fight during the game. He said it's been dealt with, but declined to give any further details.
