Hidden Heroes: North Macon Publix employee creates deeper connection with shoppers

Some customers say Johnny Smith, who they call Mr. Publix, is the reason they want to go grocery shopping

MACON, Ga. — Throughout the pandemic, some people haven't had the chance to stay at home because they're helping make sure we have the groceries we need.

One Publix employee in north Macon is the reason why some people continue to shop there.

Johnny Smith is a 'hidden hero' because of how he treats every person he meets. Customers say they just love him.

"I am who I am. I've always been a people person," Smith said. He's known as Mr. Publix to frequent shoppers.

"Each customer has a different name for me and I love it from the bottom of my heart," he said.

He's either inside at the cash register or outside bringing in grocery carts almost every day.

"Shopping is a pleasure...working is a pleasure," Smith said.

His regular customers say he's not the kind of employee who just does the job and then leaves at the end of the day. Maycie Edwards says he's a friend to all.

"He is going to come up to you first and make sure you're doing okay. Then, you just become friends with him," she said.

He knows many of his customers "by face or name," which is why so many of his regulars say they think of him as a friend. Stacy Ingram says his personality shines.

"He is so friendly, so personable, and he remembers names," he said.

Daily conversations range from home life to the weekend football game. According to Ingram, Smith's line is always the longest even when others lines are open.

"It is an incentive to come to Publix, because Johnny is so nice," she said.

Smith says what he loves most about his job is knowing families and watching them grow up, and they feel just as connected to him.

"If it wasn't for my customers, I wouldn't be me," he said.

The Rotary Club of Downtown Macon has announced the creation of the Hidden Hero Award to recognize and praise unsung heroes in our community who go out of their way to help others.

To nominate a person as a Hidden Hero, complete a form on behalf of the person you are nominating, explaining why you think that person deserves special recognition.

The deadline for nominations of the first Hidden Hero Award is March 15, 2021. The award winner will be announced in April.